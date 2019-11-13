Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) Stock Price Down 3%

Marathon Gold Corp (TSE:MOZ)’s share price traded down 3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$1.58 and last traded at C$1.59, 60,280 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 72% from the average session volume of 212,081 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.64.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MOZ. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Marathon Gold from C$1.90 to C$2.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Marathon Gold from C$1.80 to C$2.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 10.06, a current ratio of 10.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $280.73 million and a P/E ratio of -70.91.

Marathon Gold Company Profile (TSE:MOZ)

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada and the United States. The company explores for gold and base metal deposits. Its principal property is the Valentine Lake gold property with 14 contiguous mineral licenses covering an area of 240 km2 located in Newfoundland.

