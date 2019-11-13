Mark Evan Jones Sells 10,000 Shares of Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Stock

Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) CEO Mark Evan Jones sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $440,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 725,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,935,244. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:GSHD traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $44.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 258,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,620. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.22. The company has a market capitalization of $653.27 million, a PE ratio of 223.65, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.32. Goosehead Insurance Inc has a 52-week low of $20.49 and a 52-week high of $51.98.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $21.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.57 million. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 5.69%. The company’s revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Goosehead Insurance Inc will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 387.0% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 276,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,644,000 after purchasing an additional 219,702 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 12,650 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 514.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in Goosehead Insurance during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,911,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 108,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,353,000 after purchasing an additional 17,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

GSHD has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Goosehead Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Goosehead Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $60.00 price objective on Goosehead Insurance and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers various insurance products, including homeowner's insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products, such as flood, wind, and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance comprising motorcycle, recreational vehicle, and other insurance; commercial lines insurance consisting of general liability, property, and auto insurance for small businesses; and life insurance.

