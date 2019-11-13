MARKS & SPENCER/S (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of MARKS & SPENCER/S (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MARKS & SPENCER/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

OTCMKTS:MAKSY opened at $4.71 on Wednesday. MARKS & SPENCER/S has a 1-year low of $3.93 and a 1-year high of $8.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.66 and a 200 day moving average of $5.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

MARKS & SPENCER/S Company Profile

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It offers food products; and womenswear, menswear, kids wear, lingerie, and beauty and home products through its stores and online. The company operates 1463 stores, including 253 owned and 383 franchise Simply Food stores; and 343 full-line and outlet stores in the United Kingdom.

