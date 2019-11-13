Marna Cloete Buys 15,000 Shares of Centamin PLC (LON:CEY) Stock

Centamin PLC (LON:CEY) insider Marna Cloete acquired 15,000 shares of Centamin stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 113 ($1.48) per share, for a total transaction of £16,950 ($22,148.18).

LON CEY opened at GBX 111 ($1.45) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 116.71 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 113.54. Centamin PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 79.14 ($1.03) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 154.75 ($2.02).

CEY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “not rated” rating on shares of Centamin in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector performer” rating on shares of Centamin in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Centamin from GBX 120 ($1.57) to GBX 113 ($1.48) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Centamin in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Centamin to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from GBX 110 ($1.44) to GBX 155 ($2.03) in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 125.50 ($1.64).

About Centamin

Centamin plc is a mineral exploration, development and mining company. The Company is engaged in the business of exploration and production of precious metals. It operates in Australia, Jersey, Egypt, Burkina Faso and Cote d’Ivoire. Its principal asset, the Sukari Gold Mine (SGM), is located in the Eastern Desert, approximately 900 kilometers from Cairo and 25 kilometers from the Red Sea.

