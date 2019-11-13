Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Position Cut by Lisanti Capital Growth LLC

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC trimmed its stake in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,285 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s holdings in Masimo were worth $1,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Masimo in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Masimo in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Masimo by 92.1% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 340 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Masimo by 45.7% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Masimo during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 84.20% of the company’s stock.

MASI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Masimo from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Masimo from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Masimo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.25.

In related news, Director Sanford Fitch sold 6,500 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.08, for a total transaction of $956,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,463,574.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Yongsam Lee sold 1,078 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.42, for a total value of $164,308.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,078 shares in the company, valued at $11,290,968.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,619 shares of company stock worth $5,329,181. 11.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MASI traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $145.70. 327,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 389,758. Masimo Co. has a 52 week low of $98.23 and a 52 week high of $160.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $145.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.27. The company has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.09, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.14.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. Masimo had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The business had revenue of $229.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Masimo Co. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

