Mason Street Advisors LLC Has $3.68 Million Stock Holdings in Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Mason Street Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 2.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 635 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Five Below were worth $3,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FIVE. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Five Below by 13.9% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 804,832 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $101,490,000 after buying an additional 98,171 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Five Below by 17.5% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,761 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Montag & Caldwell LLC acquired a new position in Five Below in the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in Five Below by 7.3% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in Five Below in the third quarter valued at approximately $293,000. 97.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on FIVE. Loop Capital set a $145.00 price objective on Five Below and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Five Below from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Five Below from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. William Blair began coverage on Five Below in a report on Friday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Five Below from $132.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVE traded down $1.97 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $121.18. 12,453 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 987,675. Five Below Inc has a 52-week low of $86.57 and a 52-week high of $148.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $128.07 and a 200-day moving average of $126.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.58.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. Five Below had a return on equity of 24.52% and a net margin of 9.26%. The firm had revenue of $417.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Five Below Inc will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas Vellios sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.31, for a total transaction of $7,998,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 604,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,544,035.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

