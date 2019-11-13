Mason Street Advisors LLC Has $4.38 Million Stock Holdings in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Mason Street Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 112,327 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 4,510 shares during the quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $4,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in eBay during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in eBay during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in eBay during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in eBay by 121.1% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 975 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in eBay during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EBAY shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of eBay from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of eBay from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Cowen set a $36.00 price target on shares of eBay and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Aegis lowered shares of eBay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price target on shares of eBay from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. eBay has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.46.

EBAY stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.78. The stock had a trading volume of 124,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,516,891. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. eBay Inc has a 52 week low of $26.01 and a 52 week high of $42.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.70.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. eBay had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 44.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that eBay Inc will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.14%.

In related news, CEO Devin Wenig sold 10,000 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.86, for a total transaction of $398,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,022,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,753,621.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

