Mason Street Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Mason Street Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,591 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 791 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $4,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. 88.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LRCX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Lam Research from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Nomura raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $216.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 14th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.42.

In other news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 18,693 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.03, for a total transaction of $5,215,907.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,741 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total transaction of $819,279.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 88,202 shares of company stock valued at $21,620,104. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LRCX traded up $2.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $272.34. 46,079 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,033,860. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 2.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $249.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $211.51. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $122.64 and a 1-year high of $282.88.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 22.38% and a return on equity of 43.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 15.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 10th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 31.62%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

