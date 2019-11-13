Mason Street Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA)

Mason Street Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 37,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $4,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.33% of the company’s stock.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock traded down $0.92 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $134.22. 410,186 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,651,569. HCA Healthcare Inc has a fifty-two week low of $110.31 and a fifty-two week high of $147.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $124.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.63.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.10. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 173.49% and a net margin of 6.98%. The firm had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.38%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HCA shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America raised HCA Healthcare from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Stephens set a $150.00 price target on HCA Healthcare and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Mizuho set a $153.00 price target on HCA Healthcare and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.07.

In other HCA Healthcare news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 14,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total value of $1,951,906.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 239,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,288,847.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jon M. Foster sold 19,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.35, for a total value of $2,577,780.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,325,485.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,571 shares of company stock valued at $5,431,851 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

Recommended Story: What is a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.