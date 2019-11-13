Mason Street Advisors LLC Sells 2,324 Shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Mason Street Advisors LLC lowered its position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 149,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,324 shares during the quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $3,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Old Republic International by 1,583.7% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Republic International during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Old Republic International during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Old Republic International during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. 75.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ORI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Old Republic International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Old Republic International from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

Shares of ORI traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.76. 16,901 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,465,805. Old Republic International Co. has a 1 year low of $19.55 and a 1 year high of $24.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.11 and its 200-day moving average is $22.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.75.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 10.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Old Republic International Co. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Cheryl A. Jones sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total transaction of $74,262.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,363.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Charles S. Boone sold 15,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total value of $354,020.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,030. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 109,510 shares of company stock valued at $2,566,383. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance Group, Title Insurance Group, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

