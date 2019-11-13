Mason Street Advisors LLC Sells 644 Shares of Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT)

Mason Street Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) by 1.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 40,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 644 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hilton Hotels were worth $3,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Hotels by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,233,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,270,842,000 after acquiring an additional 3,174,048 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Hotels by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,712,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,122,219,000 after acquiring an additional 160,990 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Hotels by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,864,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,843,798,000 after acquiring an additional 544,547 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Hotels by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,588,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,457,000 after acquiring an additional 485,682 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Hotels by 1,101.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,348,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,572,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153,226 shares during the period. 99.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HLT. SunTrust Banks downgraded Hilton Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on Hilton Hotels from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Hilton Hotels in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on Hilton Hotels from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Hilton Hotels from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hilton Hotels currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.65.

HLT stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 645,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,212,284. The company has a market cap of $27.96 billion, a PE ratio of 35.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.10. Hilton Hotels Co. has a 12 month low of $65.64 and a 12 month high of $101.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $94.40 and its 200-day moving average is $93.95.

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. Hilton Hotels had a return on equity of 972.97% and a net margin of 9.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Analysts expect that Hilton Hotels Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Hilton Hotels’s payout ratio is 21.51%.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Signia Hilton brands.

