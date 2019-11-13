Mason Street Advisors LLC Trims Stake in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Mason Street Advisors LLC reduced its position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 2.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 66,528 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,761 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $3,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in SEI Investments by 2.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,443 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in SEI Investments by 28.6% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in SEI Investments by 95.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 433 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in SEI Investments by 15.6% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in SEI Investments by 3.9% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,428 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Kathryn Mccarthy sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.49, for a total transaction of $584,155.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 80,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,962,243. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William Doran sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $305,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 671,915 shares in the company, valued at $40,986,815. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,500 shares of company stock worth $2,767,755 over the last three months. Insiders own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. SEI Investments has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.50.

Shares of SEI Investments stock traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $62.60. The company had a trading volume of 13,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,226. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.64. The firm has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.30. SEI Investments has a 52-week low of $42.27 and a 52-week high of $63.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.59 and a current ratio of 5.74.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $416.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.52 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

