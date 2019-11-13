Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Buys 226,050 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,791,079 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 226,050 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 2.34% of Tractor Supply worth $252,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSCO. Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 0.9% during the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 12,607 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 2.2% during the second quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 3.3% during the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,491 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 0.7% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,665 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 56.4% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 352 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. 82.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Tractor Supply from $113.00 to $108.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Nomura started coverage on Tractor Supply in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Tractor Supply from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.19.

Shares of TSCO traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $97.66. The company had a trading volume of 54,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,368,245. The firm has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $78.67 and a 52-week high of $114.25.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The specialty retailer reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 36.64% and a net margin of 6.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

