Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Decreases Holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA reduced its position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 37.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,255,365 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,498,501 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 3.05% of Amdocs worth $281,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Amdocs by 1.9% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,714,259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $478,979,000 after buying an additional 141,055 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 7.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,413,829 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $398,234,000 after purchasing an additional 462,146 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 5.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,229,877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $262,634,000 after purchasing an additional 224,674 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 1,928.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,500,567 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $217,351,000 after purchasing an additional 3,328,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 3.4% during the second quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 3,019,562 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,163,000 after purchasing an additional 100,630 shares during the last quarter. 90.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DOX shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Amdocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Amdocs in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amdocs presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.50.

NASDAQ DOX traded up $1.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $68.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 837,467. The stock has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.49, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.39. Amdocs Limited has a fifty-two week low of $52.60 and a fifty-two week high of $67.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.87.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, pay TV, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers amdocsONE a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support, as well as consumer experience and monetization, media and digital, enterprise and connected society, service-driven network, and services and agile operation solutions.

