Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Lowers Stake in HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lowered its stake in shares of HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) by 42.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,862,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,604,763 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 2.93% of HD Supply worth $190,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HD Supply by 309.7% during the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of HD Supply in the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Pearl River Capital LLC increased its position in shares of HD Supply by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 2,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of HD Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of HD Supply in the 3rd quarter valued at $129,000. Institutional investors own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Lauren Taylor Wolfe purchased 600,000 shares of HD Supply stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.55 per share, with a total value of $23,130,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HDS traded down $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,568,772. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.36. HD Supply Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $35.35 and a 1 year high of $47.13. The company has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.10.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08. HD Supply had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 44.51%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HD Supply Holdings Inc will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HDS has been the topic of several research reports. William Blair downgraded HD Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on HD Supply from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Buckingham Research cut HD Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on HD Supply to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on HD Supply to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.82.

HD Supply Profile

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing supplies, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware products, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance products, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

