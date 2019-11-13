Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Purchases 183,437 Shares of Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,495,240 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 183,437 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.97% of Hartford Financial Services Group worth $211,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 4,218.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,383,344 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $299,960,000 after acquiring an additional 5,258,671 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,044,477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,674,077,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257,147 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 1,515.6% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,760,081 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $98,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651,139 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,644,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $314,533,000 after acquiring an additional 758,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,742,000. 91.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Hartford Financial Services Group news, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total transaction of $288,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,668,336.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David C. Robinson sold 6,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.04, for a total value of $418,959.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,323,281.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 62,337 shares of company stock valued at $3,720,785. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HIG traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $61.59. 66,516 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,031,098. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.92. Hartford Financial Services Group Inc has a one year low of $40.54 and a one year high of $61.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $22.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.62.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.26. Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. Hartford Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Hartford Financial Services Group Inc will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.71%.

HIG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Hartford Financial Services Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Evercore ISI raised Hartford Financial Services Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Hartford Financial Services Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays set a $70.00 price target on Hartford Financial Services Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.92.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, marine, livestock, liability, and umbrella coverages; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages.

