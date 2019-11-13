Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Shares Purchased by Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 360,283 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,655 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up 1.3% of Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $97,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DeDora Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Mastercard by 4.4% in the second quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 4,850 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in Mastercard in the second quarter valued at approximately $18,541,000. Dearborn Partners LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 3.5% in the second quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 140,223 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $37,093,000 after purchasing an additional 4,762 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Mastercard by 1.2% in the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 61,819 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,353,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brightworth increased its stake in Mastercard by 18.4% in the second quarter. Brightworth now owns 3,852 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. 74.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MA traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $278.07. 3,331,309 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,511,443. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.33 billion, a PE ratio of 42.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $272.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $268.18. Mastercard Inc has a 52-week low of $171.89 and a 52-week high of $293.69.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.50% and a return on equity of 146.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.34%.

In related news, Director Richard Haythornthwaite sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,993,320. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 7,542 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.82, for a total value of $1,974,646.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,969,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,315,979,639.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 83,190 shares of company stock worth $22,826,323. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $315.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $300.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $315.00 price target on shares of Mastercard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Guggenheim set a $305.00 price target on shares of Mastercard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Moffett Nathanson set a $320.00 price target on shares of Mastercard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.45.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

