Matson Inc (NYSE:MATX) Director W Blake Baird Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Matson Inc (NYSE:MATX) Director W Blake Baird sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $117,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $551,538. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

MATX opened at $39.13 on Wednesday. Matson Inc has a one year low of $30.60 and a one year high of $42.15. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.78.

Get Matson alerts:

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The shipping company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $572.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $574.44 million. Matson had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 3.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Matson Inc will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Matson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.78%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Matson by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,051 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Matson in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Matson in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Matson in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Matson in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MATX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Matson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Matson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Matson Company Profile

Matson, Inc provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia. It primarily transports dry containers of mixed commodities, refrigerated commodities, packaged foods and beverages, building materials, automobiles, and household goods; livestock; seafood; general sustenance cargo; and garments, footwear, and other retail merchandise.

Featured Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Matson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.