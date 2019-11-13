Mattel Inc (NASDAQ:MAT) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Mattel Inc (NASDAQ:MAT) by 34.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 37,850,491 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,786,835 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 10.95% of Mattel worth $424,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Mattel by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Mattel by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Mattel by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 22,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of Mattel by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 19,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Mattel by 361.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares during the last quarter.

Get Mattel alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MAT opened at $12.01 on Wednesday. Mattel Inc has a 12-month low of $9.06 and a 12-month high of $17.26. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of -10.54 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.29 and a 200 day moving average of $11.33.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.18. Mattel had a negative net margin of 4.53% and a negative return on equity of 25.87%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. Mattel’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mattel Inc will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mattel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Mattel in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Mattel from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Mattel from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Mattel to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.92.

About Mattel

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie brand; diecast cars, tracks, playsets, and play products for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels brand name; content, toy, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends brands; and dolls and books under the American Girl brand name.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mattel Inc (NASDAQ:MAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Mattel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.