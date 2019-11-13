Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mayville Engineering Company Inc. provides prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly and aftermarket services. It serves heavy and medium duty commercial vehicle, construction, powersports, agriculture, military and other end markets. The company also provides engineering and development services. It offers conventional and CNC stamping, shearing, fiber laser cutting, forming, drilling, tapping, grinding, tube bending, machining, welding, assembly and logistic services. Mayville Engineering Company Inc. is based in Wisconsin, United States. “

Mayville Engineering stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.47. 35,281 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,681. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Mayville Engineering has a 12 month low of $7.70 and a 12 month high of $17.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.78.

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $128.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.10 million. Mayville Engineering had a negative net margin of 0.51% and a positive return on equity of 13.70%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mayville Engineering will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Todd M. Butz bought 10,000 shares of Mayville Engineering stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.21 per share, for a total transaction of $102,100.00. Also, CEO Robert D. Kamphuis bought 20,000 shares of Mayville Engineering stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.12 per share, for a total transaction of $202,400.00. Insiders have acquired 60,000 shares of company stock worth $558,225 over the last ninety days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MEC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Mayville Engineering during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Mayville Engineering during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Mayville Engineering during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mayville Engineering during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mayville Engineering during the third quarter worth approximately $148,000. Institutional investors own 27.73% of the company’s stock.

About Mayville Engineering

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc operates as a contract manufacturer that serves the heavy and medium duty commercial vehicle, construction, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets in the United States. The company provides a range of prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly and aftermarket components.

