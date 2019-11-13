Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) Chairman Enrique Hernandez, Jr. Purchases 2,500 Shares

Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) Chairman Enrique Hernandez, Jr. acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $193.83 per share, with a total value of $484,575.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at $872,235. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $193.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $145.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.48. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 12-month low of $169.04 and a 12-month high of $221.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $203.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.27.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The fast-food giant reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.47 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 85.71% and a net margin of 28.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This is an increase from Mcdonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.73%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. First Command Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,857 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,428 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 535 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 2,344 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 68.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $221.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $235.00 to $222.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Mcdonald’s from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.96.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

