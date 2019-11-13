Meggitt plc (LON:MGGT) Insider Philip Ernest Green Buys 20 Shares

Meggitt plc (LON:MGGT) insider Philip Ernest Green acquired 20 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 640 ($8.36) per share, with a total value of £128 ($167.25).

Philip Ernest Green also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 11th, Philip Ernest Green acquired 20 shares of Meggitt stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 622 ($8.13) per share, with a total value of £124.40 ($162.55).

Shares of LON:MGGT opened at GBX 625 ($8.17) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.95, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 621.73 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 573.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion and a PE ratio of 33.78. Meggitt plc has a 1 year low of GBX 456.10 ($5.96) and a 1 year high of GBX 646.60 ($8.45).

A number of analysts have recently commented on MGGT shares. Investec cut Meggitt to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Meggitt in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Meggitt from GBX 610 ($7.97) to GBX 695 ($9.08) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Meggitt in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Meggitt from GBX 689 ($9.00) to GBX 711 ($9.29) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Meggitt currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 589.10 ($7.70).

Meggitt Company Profile

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems for aerospace, defense, energy, medical, industrial, test, and automotive markets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Meggitt Aircraft Braking Systems, Meggitt Control Systems, Meggitt Polymers & Composites, Meggitt Sensing Systems, and Meggitt Equipment Group segments.

