Melinta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLNT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $13.12 EPS

Melinta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLNT) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($15.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.55) by ($13.12), Yahoo Finance reports. Melinta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 135.23% and a negative return on equity of 60.39%. The company had revenue of $15.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.51 million.

NASDAQ MLNT traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.36. The company had a trading volume of 2,346,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,090,411. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.45 and a 200 day moving average of $3.54. Melinta Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.03 and a 1-year high of $14.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.11 million, a P/E ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 4.43.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Melinta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Melinta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Melinta Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.30.

Melinta Therapeutics Company Profile

Melinta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes various anti-infectives for the treatment of bacterial infectious diseases in North America. It offers Baxdela, a monotherapy treatment of adult patients with acute bacterial skin or skin structure infections (ABSSSIs); Vabomere, an IV antibiotic used in treatment of gram-negative infections; Orbactiv, an IV antibiotic of the lipoglycopeptide class for the treatment of adult patients with ABSSSIs; and Minocin, a IV antibiotic of the tetracycline class with activity against gram-positive and gram-negative pathogens.

