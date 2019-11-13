Meridian Management Co. Makes New $226,000 Investment in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX)

Meridian Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 1,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris during the 3rd quarter worth $502,000. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris during the 3rd quarter worth $601,000. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris during the 3rd quarter worth $1,774,000. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris during the 3rd quarter worth $849,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris during the 3rd quarter worth $4,260,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LHX traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $199.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,188,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,243,336. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.21. L3Harris has a twelve month low of $123.24 and a twelve month high of $217.31.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. L3Harris had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 12.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 187.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that L3Harris will post 9.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. L3Harris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.19%.

LHX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on L3Harris from $220.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on L3Harris from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on L3Harris to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of L3Harris in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of L3Harris in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.89.

In related news, CEO William M. Brown sold 106,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.82, for a total value of $22,143,636.64. Also, CEO William M. Brown sold 130,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.07, for a total value of $27,439,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 511,068 shares of company stock worth $108,033,097 over the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

