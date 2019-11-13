Meridian Management Co. Sells 374,660 Shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB)

Meridian Management Co. reduced its stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) by 84.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 374,660 shares during the period. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 1.6% of Meridian Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Meridian Management Co.’s holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IGSB. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,147,000. Summit Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bangor Savings Bank increased its position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 366,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,580,000 after purchasing an additional 30,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 162,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,682,000 after purchasing an additional 14,263 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IGSB traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.56. 31,098 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,363,622. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.32 and a fifty-two week high of $53.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.35.

