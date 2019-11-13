Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.75-2.85 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.7-3.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.14 billion.

NYSE MTOR traded up $0.45 on Wednesday, reaching $23.89. 1,684,216 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 871,842. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Meritor has a fifty-two week low of $15.01 and a fifty-two week high of $25.78.

MTOR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Meritor from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 26th. ValuEngine lowered Meritor from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Meritor from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on Meritor from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Meritor from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.80.

In other Meritor news, SVP Boise April Miller sold 31,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total transaction of $553,205.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Meritor

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket, Industrial and Trailer.

