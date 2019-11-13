MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA) VP Bryan Wulfsohn Sells 67,700 Shares

MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA) VP Bryan Wulfsohn sold 67,700 shares of MFA FINL INC/SH stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.71, for a total value of $521,967.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 139,849 shares in the company, valued at $1,078,235.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:MFA traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,259,581. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.33. MFA FINL INC/SH has a fifty-two week low of $6.40 and a fifty-two week high of $7.75.

MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $56.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.90 million. MFA FINL INC/SH had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 60.28%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MFA FINL INC/SH will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 10.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. MFA FINL INC/SH’s dividend payout ratio is 117.65%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH by 72.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH by 158.9% in the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 5,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,453 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH in the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH by 800.0% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 11,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on MFA FINL INC/SH in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised MFA FINL INC/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Wedbush assumed coverage on MFA FINL INC/SH in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.25 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MFA FINL INC/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MFA FINL INC/SH has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.10.

MFA FINL INC/SH Company Profile

MFA Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, residential whole loans, credit risk transfer securities, and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

