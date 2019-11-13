MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG) Vice Chairman Patrick Sinks Sells 133,213 Shares

MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG) Vice Chairman Patrick Sinks sold 133,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.04, for a total value of $1,870,310.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,686,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,674,219.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Patrick Sinks also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 30th, Patrick Sinks sold 88,520 shares of MGIC Investment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.87, for a total value of $1,227,772.40.

On Monday, October 28th, Patrick Sinks sold 72,364 shares of MGIC Investment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total value of $1,014,543.28.

MGIC Investment stock opened at $14.15 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.37. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 7.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.50. MGIC Investment Corp. has a one year low of $9.41 and a one year high of $14.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $318.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.00 million. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 55.08%. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that MGIC Investment Corp. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 11th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.48%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of MGIC Investment in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine lowered MGIC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. MGIC Investment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.13.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTG. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 11,918,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $137,520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700,000 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,094,043 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $80,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954,265 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 421.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,520,508 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,929 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 98.2% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,368,094 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 155.3% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,928,631 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,227 shares in the last quarter. 92.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MGIC Investment

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

