MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG) Vice Chairman Sells $808,274.18 in Stock

MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG) Vice Chairman Patrick Sinks sold 57,001 shares of MGIC Investment stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.18, for a total transaction of $808,274.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,629,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,102,013.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Patrick Sinks also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 8th, Patrick Sinks sold 133,213 shares of MGIC Investment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.04, for a total transaction of $1,870,310.52.

On Wednesday, October 30th, Patrick Sinks sold 88,520 shares of MGIC Investment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.87, for a total transaction of $1,227,772.40.

On Monday, October 28th, Patrick Sinks sold 72,364 shares of MGIC Investment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total transaction of $1,014,543.28.

MGIC Investment stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,713,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,259,708. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.37. MGIC Investment Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.41 and a 12 month high of $14.97.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $318.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.00 million. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 55.08% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that MGIC Investment Corp. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 11th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.48%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MTG. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MGIC Investment in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of MGIC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.13.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of MGIC Investment during the second quarter valued at about $1,359,000. Arden Trust Co bought a new position in shares of MGIC Investment during the second quarter valued at about $385,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 22.0% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 93,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 16,790 shares during the last quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd bought a new position in shares of MGIC Investment during the second quarter valued at about $541,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 47.2% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,094,043 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $80,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954,265 shares during the last quarter. 92.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

