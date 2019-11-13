Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Hanseatic Management Services Inc.’s Largest Position

Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,699 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 143 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 6.9% of Hanseatic Management Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Hanseatic Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 5.3% during the third quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,195 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter worth about $4,991,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 19.0% during the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 40,813 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,711,000 after purchasing an additional 6,522 shares in the last quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.6% during the third quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 13,224 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sander Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 11.4% during the third quarter. Sander Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 169,596 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $23,579,000 after purchasing an additional 17,362 shares in the last quarter. 72.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Amy Hood sold 123,769 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.26, for a total value of $16,988,532.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 433,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,562,604.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total value of $548,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 54,306 shares in the company, valued at $7,449,154.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 332,804 shares of company stock worth $45,823,569. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co set a $160.00 price objective on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. UBS Group set a $162.00 target price on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Macquarie boosted their target price on Microsoft from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.45.

MSFT stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $147.28. The company had a trading volume of 252,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,226,131. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $93.96 and a 52 week high of $147.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $140.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.37. The stock has a market cap of $1,113.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.03, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.23.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The software giant reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $33.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.24 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.14% and a net margin of 31.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, September 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $40.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software giant to repurchase up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.74%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

