Middleby Corp Expected to Earn FY2019 Earnings of $6.88 Per Share (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) – Analysts at KeyCorp increased their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of Middleby in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 6th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now expects that the industrial products company will earn $6.88 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $6.57. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Middleby’s FY2020 earnings at $7.50 EPS.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.09. Middleby had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 11.55%. The company had revenue of $724.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. Middleby’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Buckingham Research set a $153.00 price target on Middleby and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. TheStreet downgraded Middleby from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Middleby from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Middleby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Middleby from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.57.

NASDAQ:MIDD opened at $119.00 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $116.93 and its 200 day moving average is $125.33. Middleby has a fifty-two week low of $96.65 and a fifty-two week high of $142.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.05.

In other Middleby news, Director Robert A. Nerbonne acquired 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $120.24 per share, with a total value of $50,500.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,147.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MIDD. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Middleby by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in shares of Middleby by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 8,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii grew its position in shares of Middleby by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 11,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Middleby by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,277,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Middleby by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 3,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers foodservice equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

