Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) Shares Bought by Trillium Asset Management LLC

Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 99,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Middleby were worth $11,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MIDD. Eminence Capital LP grew its position in Middleby by 712.8% during the 2nd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 1,274,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $172,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117,543 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Middleby during the 2nd quarter worth about $104,031,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Middleby during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,312,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Middleby by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,002,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,041,000 after purchasing an additional 144,027 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Middleby by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,559,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $347,311,000 after purchasing an additional 130,433 shares during the period. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Middleby news, Director Robert A. Nerbonne bought 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $120.24 per share, for a total transaction of $50,500.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,147.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MIDD traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $119.05. 167,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 403,932. Middleby Corp has a fifty-two week low of $96.65 and a fifty-two week high of $142.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.25.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.09. Middleby had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 11.55%. The firm had revenue of $724.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Middleby Corp will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Middleby from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Buckingham Research set a $153.00 price target on Middleby and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. BidaskClub raised Middleby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wellington Shields downgraded Middleby from a “gradually accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Middleby from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.57.

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers foodservice equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

