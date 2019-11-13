Milacron (NYSE:MCRN) Issues Earnings Results

Milacron (NYSE:MCRN) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Milacron had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 2.11%. The firm had revenue of $250.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Milacron’s revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE MCRN traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $16.84. 852,584 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 844,655. Milacron has a one year low of $11.11 and a one year high of $17.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

In other Milacron news, insider Ling An-Heid sold 9,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.69, for a total transaction of $152,146.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 291,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,865,969.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Milacron from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st.

About Milacron

Milacron Holdings Corp. manufactures, distributes, and services engineered and customized systems within the plastic technology and processing industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Plastic Processing Technologies (APPT), Melt Delivery and Control Systems (MDCS), and Fluid Technologies (Fluids).

