MinexCoin Price Down 1.5% Over Last Week (MNX)

MinexCoin (CURRENCY:MNX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 13th. During the last week, MinexCoin has traded 1.5% lower against the dollar. One MinexCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0677 or 0.00000769 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Exmo, HitBTC, Livecoin and CoinExchange. MinexCoin has a total market cap of $404,083.00 and $72,785.00 worth of MinexCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MinexCoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003108 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011382 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.27 or 0.00240974 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $128.79 or 0.01459134 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000870 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00034410 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00043796 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.20 or 0.00149548 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002942 BTC.

MinexCoin Profile

MinexCoin (MNX) is a coin. It launched on March 29th, 2017. MinexCoin’s total supply is 6,473,393 coins and its circulating supply is 5,971,612 coins. The Reddit community for MinexCoin is /r/Minexcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MinexCoin’s official Twitter account is @minexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. MinexCoin’s official website is minexcoin.com.

Buying and Selling MinexCoin

MinexCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exmo, CoinExchange, Livecoin and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MinexCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MinexCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MinexCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MinexCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MinexCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.