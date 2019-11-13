Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Acquires 4,801 Shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,009 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,801 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $3,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advantage Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Motco raised its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 146.7% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 148 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 91.5% in the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 157 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

NYSE GS traded down $1.09 on Wednesday, reaching $219.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,760,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,661,029. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.52 billion, a PE ratio of 8.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $210.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $204.92. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 12 month low of $151.70 and a 12 month high of $224.77.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The investment management company reported $4.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $8.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.33 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 21.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.79%.

GS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $221.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $316.00 to $301.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $244.92.

Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

Read More: How is a price target determined?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.