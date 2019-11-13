Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Sells 60,785 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 13.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 396,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,785 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $29,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EFAV. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 3,151.8% during the second quarter. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 421,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,594,000 after acquiring an additional 408,217 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 1,052,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,479,000 after buying an additional 352,321 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,271,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,548,000 after buying an additional 280,935 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,658,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,819,000 after buying an additional 278,907 shares during the period. Finally, Personal Wealth Partners bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $16,950,000.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $74.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 935,376 shares. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.62. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a one year low of $64.68 and a one year high of $76.51.

