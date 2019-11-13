Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Sells 645 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC cut its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,997 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 645 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 0.9% of Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $12,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% during the second quarter. Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL now owns 4,547 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,923,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.1% during the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,106 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,446,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.7% during the third quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 3,283 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,009,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% during the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,835 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,452,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital L P lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 19.2% during the second quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 24,425 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,447,000 after buying an additional 3,935 shares in the last quarter. 33.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet stock traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,296.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,050,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,549,524. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $977.66 and a 52 week high of $1,322.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,245.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,182.06. The stock has a market cap of $902.80 billion, a PE ratio of 27.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.42 by ($2.30). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The business had revenue of $33.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $13.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 49.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GOOGL. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Oppenheimer set a $1,370.00 target price on Alphabet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,400.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,411.81.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.