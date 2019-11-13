Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 62,800 shares, an increase of 65.3% from the September 30th total of 38,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other Mirum Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Ian Clements purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.51 per share, with a total value of $46,040.00. Also, CEO Christopher Peetz bought 9,070 shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.02 per share, with a total value of $99,951.40. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 21,432 shares of company stock worth $232,684.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 45,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC owned 0.20% of Mirum Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing. 18.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MIRM opened at $7.36 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.50. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $6.80 and a twelve month high of $15.50.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.25). On average, research analysts forecast that Mirum Pharmaceuticals will post -4.84 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MIRM. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.25.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, develops and produces therapies for patients with cholestatic liver diseases with a focus on rare pediatric conditions. The company's lead product candidate is maralixibat, a Phase 3-ready investigational oral drug with indications, including Alagille syndrome (ALGS) and progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis (PFIC).

