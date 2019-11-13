Mkango Resources (CVE:MKA) Shares Down 25%

Shares of Mkango Resources Ltd (CVE:MKA) traded down 25% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12, 5,000 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 86% from the average session volume of 36,999 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

The firm has a market cap of $14.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 54.70 and a current ratio of 54.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.13.

Mkango Resources Company Profile (CVE:MKA)

Mkango Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, Lancaster Exploration Limited, explores for and develops rare earth elements and associated minerals in the Republic of Malawi, Africa. It explores for uranium, niobium, tantalum, zircon, nickel, and cobalt ores. The company's principal project is the Songwe Hill property within the Phalombe exploration license, which covers an area of 849.1 square kilometers located in southeast Malawi.

