Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) Cut to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on MRCC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Monroe Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, October 5th. B. Riley set a $12.00 target price on Monroe Capital and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Monroe Capital presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.00.

Shares of MRCC stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.03. 138,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,005. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.14. The stock has a market cap of $224.28 million, a PE ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.18. Monroe Capital has a 1 year low of $9.10 and a 1 year high of $13.38. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35. The firm had revenue of $17.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.60 million. Monroe Capital had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 24.99%. On average, equities analysts expect that Monroe Capital will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Monroe Capital by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 354,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,085,000 after purchasing an additional 36,173 shares in the last quarter. Cliffwater LLC boosted its position in Monroe Capital by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 256,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,961,000 after purchasing an additional 66,409 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Monroe Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,803,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Monroe Capital by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 137,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashfield Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Monroe Capital by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 127,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 7,151 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.94% of the company’s stock.

About Monroe Capital

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity investments, and buyouts in middle-market companies. The fund prefers to invest in casinos and gaming, broadcasting, publishing, alcoholic beverage and tobacco distribution, oil and gas, insurance, pharmaceuticals and bio sciences, aerospace and defense, commercial printing, natural rubber, glass, container and packaging, metals and mining, and real estate.

