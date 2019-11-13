Morgan Stanley Boosts Stock Position in Aberdeen Global Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO)

Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Aberdeen Global Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO) by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,508 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,433 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Aberdeen Global Income Fund were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Global Income Fund by 150.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 44,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 26,456 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Aberdeen Global Income Fund by 7.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 128,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Aberdeen Global Income Fund by 9.1% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 3,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in Aberdeen Global Income Fund by 3.3% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 48,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter.

Get Aberdeen Global Income Fund alerts:

Shares of FCO traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.22. 300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,550. Aberdeen Global Income Fund Inc has a 52-week low of $6.65 and a 52-week high of $8.71.

About Aberdeen Global Income Fund

Aberdeen Global Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe.

Read More: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aberdeen Global Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Global Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Global Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.