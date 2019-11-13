Morgan Stanley Has $348,000 Stock Holdings in Carnival plc (NYSE:CUK)

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Carnival plc (NYSE:CUK) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,686 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Carnival were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Carnival by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 806,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,519,000 after acquiring an additional 165,400 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Carnival by 291.4% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 148,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,705,000 after acquiring an additional 110,264 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Carnival by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 941,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,612,000 after acquiring an additional 76,344 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in Carnival by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 167,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,583,000 after acquiring an additional 43,781 shares during the period. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC increased its position in Carnival by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 444,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,145,000 after acquiring an additional 31,591 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CUK traded down $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.68. The stock had a trading volume of 157,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,798. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.16 and its 200 day moving average is $45.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.30. Carnival plc has a 52 week low of $38.11 and a 52 week high of $61.59. The stock has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.09.

Carnival (NYSE:CUK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 26th. The company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter. Carnival had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Carnival plc will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sir Jonathon Band sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.83, for a total value of $204,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

CUK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. UBS Group cut shares of Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th.

Carnival plc operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

