Morgan Stanley Purchases 12,600 Shares of VolitionRX Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX)

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of VolitionRX Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 94,350 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 12,600 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in VolitionRX were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Shares of VNRX stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.28. The company had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,948. VolitionRX Ltd has a 12 month low of $1.67 and a 12 month high of $6.84.

VolitionRX (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The medical research company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.06 million.

In other news, major shareholder Corp Ltd Eight sold 46,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total value of $278,815.14. Also, Director Martin Charles Faulkes bought 50,000 shares of VolitionRX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.94 per share, for a total transaction of $197,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 110,000 shares of company stock worth $532,000.

VolitionRX Profile

VolitionRX Limited, a life sciences company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose a range of cancers and other diseases worldwide. The company develops blood-based Nu.Q immunoassays to detect specific biomarkers. VolitionRX Limited is based in Singapore.

