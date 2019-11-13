Morgan Stanley Reduces Stake in Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN)

Morgan Stanley reduced its position in Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) by 86.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 47,812 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Huron Consulting Group were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HURN. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the second quarter worth $1,512,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Huron Consulting Group by 489.4% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 28,049 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Huron Consulting Group by 4.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 249,358 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,563,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new position in Huron Consulting Group in the second quarter worth about $533,000. Finally, BBT Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Huron Consulting Group in the second quarter worth about $399,000. 88.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO James H. Roth sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.90, for a total value of $1,100,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 189,795 shares in the company, valued at $11,938,105.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director George Massaro sold 760 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.35, for a total transaction of $46,626.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,239 shares in the company, valued at $1,303,012.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,164 shares of company stock worth $2,344,813 over the last 90 days. 2.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HURN. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

NASDAQ HURN traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $66.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,923. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.91 and a 200 day moving average of $56.12. Huron Consulting Group has a twelve month low of $44.78 and a twelve month high of $68.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.63, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of -0.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.13. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The business had revenue of $219.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Huron Consulting Group’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Huron Consulting Group will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides advisory, technology, and analytic solutions in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of strategy, care transformation, financial and operational excellence, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

