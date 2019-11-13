Morgan Stanley Trims Position in Western New England Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:WNEB)

Morgan Stanley cut its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:WNEB) by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,824 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Western New England Bancorp were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 1.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,713,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,002,000 after purchasing an additional 28,118 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 1.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 337,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,155,000 after purchasing an additional 6,033 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 11.7% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 5,740 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in shares of Western New England Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $419,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 31.1% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 38,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 9,205 shares in the last quarter. 52.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Western New England Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 12th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Western New England Bancorp in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Western New England Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Western New England Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.50.

Western New England Bancorp stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.76. 5 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,935. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.21 million, a PE ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Western New England Bancorp Inc has a 12-month low of $8.50 and a 12-month high of $10.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.55 and its 200-day moving average is $9.31.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $17.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.20 million. Western New England Bancorp had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 5.93%. Equities analysts anticipate that Western New England Bancorp Inc will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 5th. Western New England Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.71%.

About Western New England Bancorp

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including checking, savings, business and municipal savings, money market and business sweep, and individual retirement accounts; time deposits; term certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyers trust accounts.

