Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Sells $277,728.96 in Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 1,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.16, for a total value of $277,728.96. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 21,268,751 shares in the company, valued at $3,363,865,658.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:MORN opened at $155.42 on Wednesday. Morningstar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.67 and a 1 year high of $163.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 37.29 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Morningstar by 3.2% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Empire Life Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Morningstar by 2.0% during the second quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 4,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its position in shares of Morningstar by 3.6% during the second quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 2,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC boosted its position in shares of Morningstar by 3.1% during the second quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 3,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Morningstar by 5.8% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.16% of the company’s stock.

MORN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. ValuEngine lowered Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, Canada, Asia, and internationally. It offers a line of data, research, and software tools on a range of investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, fixed income securities, private capital markets, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

