MoSys Inc. (NASDAQ:MOSY) Short Interest Up 43.5% in October

MoSys Inc. (NASDAQ:MOSY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 81,200 shares, an increase of 43.5% from the September 30th total of 56,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 102,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 3.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of MoSys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Get MoSys alerts:

NASDAQ:MOSY traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,847. MoSys has a 1 year low of $1.62 and a 1 year high of $5.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.25 and a 200-day moving average of $0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 6.49, a current ratio of 6.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

MoSys Company Profile

MoSys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a semiconductor company in North America, Japan, Taiwan, and internationally. The company develops and sells integrated circuits (ICs) for the high-speed cloud networking, communications, security appliance, video, monitor and test, data center, and computing markets.

Featured Article: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for MoSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.