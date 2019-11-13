Motco Reduces Stake in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Motco reduced its stake in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 321 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in Comerica were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Covington Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Comerica by 88.5% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comerica in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Comerica during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in Comerica by 170.5% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Comerica during the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. Institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

CMA stock traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.61. 44,208 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,865,344. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.52. The stock has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.54. Comerica Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $58.54 and a fifty-two week high of $88.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $842.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $836.10 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 32.11%. Comerica’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. Comerica’s payout ratio is 37.02%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CMA. UBS Group decreased their target price on Comerica from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Odeon Capital Group lowered Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Argus downgraded Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Comerica to $78.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comerica presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.75.

In other Comerica news, Director Reginald M. Turner, Jr. sold 2,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total transaction of $166,316.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

