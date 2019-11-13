Motco Sells 133 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Motco lowered its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 555 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in Target were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Carnick & Kubik Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Carnick & Kubik Group LLC now owns 60,816 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,268,000 after acquiring an additional 11,376 shares during the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Target by 4.0% during the second quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,348 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT increased its holdings in shares of Target by 1.9% during the second quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 32,220 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 10.0% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Goelzer Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Target by 1.3% during the second quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 86,320 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Target news, insider Cathy R. Smith sold 8,412 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.40, for a total value of $878,212.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 4,140 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.92, for a total transaction of $413,668.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,478 shares of company stock valued at $8,915,363 in the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE TGT traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $109.15. 1,360,560 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,077,325. Target Co. has a one year low of $60.15 and a one year high of $114.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.47. The stock has a market cap of $56.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The retailer reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.21. Target had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 27.43%. The business had revenue of $18.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to purchase up to 9.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 19th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.98%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TGT. Robert W. Baird set a $115.00 price target on shares of Target and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Target from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Buckingham Research lifted their price target on shares of Target from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Target in a report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, August 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.56.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

