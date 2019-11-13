MRC Global Inc (NYSE:MRC) Holdings Cut by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp lowered its holdings in MRC Global Inc (NYSE:MRC) by 93.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,825 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 43,209 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in MRC Global were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MRC. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 50.0% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 4,119.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,599 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 4,490 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of MRC Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of MRC Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 14.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,557 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. 96.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Lane sold 109,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $1,647,483.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 23.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE MRC traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.83. 539,708 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 946,990. MRC Global Inc has a fifty-two week low of $10.73 and a fifty-two week high of $18.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.44.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. MRC Global had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The business had revenue of $942.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $938.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that MRC Global Inc will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised MRC Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on MRC Global from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Scotiabank cut MRC Global from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $17.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, September 6th. TheStreet cut MRC Global from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on MRC Global from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.57.

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company supplies products across various markets, such as upstream, midstream, and downstream. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation products, and top work components, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

